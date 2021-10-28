WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana

Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lester Rome.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 74-year-old Mississippi man is now facing a charge of murder in the mysterious death of a Louisiana man who died in 1984.

Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lester Rome.

The Grand Isle resident was 58 years old when his disappearance was reported to Jefferson Parish authorities in 1984. Rome’s remains were initially located inside a well in Sabine Parish in 1986 but remained unidentified until this month.

According to KSLA, investigators were able to recover more of the skeletal remains from the well earlier this year, which eventually led to the identification of Rome on Oct. 18, 2021.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Detective Chris Abrahams was then able to identify Sibley as a suspect.

Sibley is now charged with second-degree murder. He was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport to await extradition back to Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
Woman killed in Jackson County after reported tornado touches down on highway
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
The tornado was reported around 6:56 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Picayune, moving northeast at...
Pearl River County tornado was EF-1, confirms National Weather Service
Marcus Tyrone Geddis, 25, was arrested on a charge of false reporting of a bomb by Biloxi police.
Police: Georgia man arrested for calling in fake bomb threat to Biloxi Walmart

Latest News

The 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home will be located on Alphabet Road in...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home officially breaks ground in Gulfport
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths...
343 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Students and employees at Biloxi High can expect to see more law enforcement officers...
Biloxi High upping security after rumors of violence on social media