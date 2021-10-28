WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

343 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 58 new cases and no new deaths reported Thursday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the state Thursday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Tuesday and 3pm Wednesday.

In the six lower counties of the state, 58 new cases and no new deaths were reported.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (22), Jackson County (12), Pearl River County (18), Hancock County (2), George County (2), and Stone County (2).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George504379739
Hancock77551307215
Harrison34,44554153377
Jackson24,56938628341
Pearl River958223821042
Stone3609648814

Of the five new deaths reported in the state on Thursday, four occurred between Oct. 22-27 and the other on Oct. 31, 2020. No new deaths were reported in the six lower counties.

As of Oct. 27 at 3pm, there have been a total of 504,009 cases and 10,064 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.
.(MSDH)

As of Oct. 27, there were 222 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 93 were in the ICU and 49 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
Woman killed in Jackson County after reported tornado touches down on highway
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
The tornado was reported around 6:56 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Picayune, moving northeast at...
Pearl River County tornado was EF-1, confirms National Weather Service
Marcus Tyrone Geddis, 25, was arrested on a charge of false reporting of a bomb by Biloxi police.
Police: Georgia man arrested for calling in fake bomb threat to Biloxi Walmart

Latest News

In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
Several employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
Lynn Fitch joins 20 other AGs to challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 344 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in...
344 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller says the child immunizations will go a long way in shutting down...
CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people