2022 St. Jude Dream Home officially breaks ground in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Construction on the 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home is officially underway.

Representatives from St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Elliott Homes gathered Thursday morning to break ground on this year’s Dream Home, which is being built on Alphabet Road in Gulfport’s Florence Gardens community.

The 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home will be located on Alphabet Road in Gulfport’s Florence Gardens community. (WLOX)

Tickets for the home will go on sale beginning in January for $100 each. One lucky winner will receive the St. Jude Dream Home and several others will win prizes from contest sponsors. As always, all of the money goes to help children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“The St. Jude Dream Home project has been here many years. This year more than ever it’s important because cancer doesn’t stop. The funds that are raised here, $850,000 are going to go directly to research and treatment for kids, and it’s happening right here in this community and in this housing industry,” said Russ Lane with the Dream Home Construction Field Operations

Just 8,500 tickets will be sold for this year’s home. The drawing will be towards the end of April on WLOX-ABC.

Last year, the Dream Home sold out of tickets weeks ahead of the drawing.

