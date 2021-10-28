WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

2022 St. Jude Dream Home officially breaks ground in Gulfport

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Construction on the 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home is officially underway.

Representatives from St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Elliott Homes gathered Thursday morning to break ground on this year’s Dream Home, which is being built on Alphabet Road in Gulfport’s Florence Gardens community.

The 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home will be located on Alphabet Road in...
The 2022 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home will be located on Alphabet Road in Gulfport’s Florence Gardens community.(WLOX)

Tickets for the home will go on sale beginning in January for $100 each. One lucky winner will receive the St. Jude Dream Home and several others will win prizes from contest sponsors. As always, all of the money goes to help children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“The St. Jude Dream Home project has been here many years. This year more than ever it’s important because cancer doesn’t stop. The funds that are raised here, $850,000 are going to go directly to research and treatment for kids, and it’s happening right here in this community and in this housing industry,” said Russ Lane with the Dream Home Construction Field Operations

Just 8,500 tickets will be sold for this year’s home. The drawing will be towards the end of April on WLOX-ABC.

Last year, the Dream Home sold out of tickets weeks ahead of the drawing.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
The tornado was reported around 6:56 p.m., 8 miles northeast of Picayune, moving northeast at...
Pearl River County tornado was EF-1, confirms National Weather Service
Marcus Tyrone Geddis, 25, was arrested on a charge of false reporting of a bomb by Biloxi police.
Police: Georgia man arrested for calling in fake bomb threat to Biloxi Walmart

Latest News

Abby Bosarge, 18, lost her life to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Pass Christian native...
Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer
South Mississippi first responders were honored Wednesday during Keesler Federal Credit Union’s...
Keesler Federal Credit Union recognizes first responders in Ocean Springs
We all know how much fun Halloween can be. There are costumes, candy and trick-or-treating.
Trick-or-treat safety tips given ahead of Halloween
On April 30, 2022, play at the Great Southern Golf Course south of the railroad tracks will end...
Residents around Great Southern Golf Club concerned about new development plans