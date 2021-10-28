The ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine lottery winners are....

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five Gulf Coast residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are a bit richer Thursday night.

The first round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced Thursday on WLOX-TV. Each winner will receive $2,500.

FIRST ROUND WINNERS: Natasha Guillot of Long Beach, Mary Lamey of Vancleave, and from Gulfport, Kiani Abel, Vanm Staton and Helene Roth.

The 2 Shots, 1 Coast drawing is a chance for vaccinated residents in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties to enter to win one of the Weekly Prizes of $2,500 and the Grand Prizes of $10,000.

If you are already vaccinated for COVID-19 or get vaccinated for COVID-19 within the time frame outlined in the Official Rules, you are eligible to register for the drawing.

The eligibility for the next drawing turns to newly vaccinated people only. If you’ve received your first vaccine, or J&J vaccine between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, then you’re eligible to win this week’s $2,500 prizes.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.