Walker PD invites owner of backpack with drugs inside to claim it

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department is currently searching for the owner of a Nike bag filled with drugs.

According to police, they noticed debris in the travel lanes of Florida Blvd. between Corbin Ave and North Corbin Rd. The officers stopped to remove the debris and noticed a black and white Nike bag with some interesting contents inside.

Nike bag found filled with drugs. (Walker PD)

Inside the bag was nearly 50 grams of a white powdery substance which field-tested positive for cocaine. Also in the bag were over 120 oxycodone tablets, a digital scale, and a quantity of plastic bags.

Walker Police are looking to find owner of Nike bag filled with drugs. (Walker PD)

Pills found in the Nike bag. (Walker PD)

According to a Facebook post from Walker Police Department, they are eager to get the bag back to its rightful owner.

Considering the number of controlled substances found in the Nike bag, along with the weighing device and packaging materials, it is reasonable to believe that the bag and contents likely belong to a business person such as a “street pharmacist” who is probably anxious to recover these items of his or her inventory,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison.

Walker Police invite the owner of the Nike bag and contents to stop by its new location at 10136 Florida Blvd in Walker (formerly, the Walker City Hall), to visit with Sgt Gerald Sicard and claim the described found property.

Anyone recognizing the description provided of the property and/or having information that may help Walker Police identify the property owner may contact Walker Police at (225)664-3125, by leaving a private DM, or by texting a confidential tip to TIPWALKERPD at 888777.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.