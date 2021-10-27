WLOX Careers
USM’s response to the IHL vote, executive order

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Following Executive Order 14042 and the Institutes of Higher Learning 9-3 vote to pass the motion for mandatory vaccines, all Mississippi universities that are federal contractors now must have all employees fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.

For this to happen, all employees must receive their final dose by Nov. 24, only 29 days away.

USM President, Dr. Rodney D. Bennett, released an email to all of his employees, stating in part:

“We are working to develop and implement processes to comply with the Executive Order’s requirements. However, the deadline included in the Executive Order is fast approaching. There could be potential impacts to your employment status with the University if you are not vaccinated in time, and you do not qualify for a legal, medical, or religious exception.

I strongly urge you to review the notice and resources included below, so you can make the best decision for you and your family before the deadline.”

The IHL board has not released the number of people this decision will affect.

It is also important to note that the IHL decision still has no mandate towards students being vaccinated.

