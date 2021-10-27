WLOX Careers
Travis Tritt, Lee Greenwood to headline ‘Standing for American Freedom’ event at Mississippi Coliseum

Artist Travis Tritt performs at "1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time.: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to...
Artist Travis Tritt performs at "1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time.: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis" at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Travis Tritt is said to be coming back to the Magnolia State after canceling a bounty of concerts earlier this year due to COVID policies.

This according to Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson who posted about a new event coming to the Mississippi Coliseum in December.

It’s being called “Standing for American Freedom” and Lee Greenwood and Travis Tritt will be performing live and in concert.

It will occur Sunday, December 5, the same day the nation observes the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Attack.

Details and tickets will be available soon with a press conference being held Monday, November 1.

Tritt canceled several stops on his tour at venues that have COVID-19 vaccination policies or mask mandates in place, including a stop in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

