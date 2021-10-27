Time is ticking as Loaves and Fishes searches for new home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Time is running out for a Gulf Coast non-profit. Loaves and Fishes only has two months to find a new home and they have to be out of the current location by December 28th.

“This building has been purchased by another non-profit and they’re moving in after the first of the year,” said Executive Director Suzanne Guice. “So we’re looking at all options available, we’re not going to close the doors.”

Guice said whether volunteers provide hot meals from a mobile unit or hand-deliver, people who depend on Loaves and Fishes will not go hungry.

“We’re looking at some of the churches to see if we can prepare food in their kitchens,” said Guice. “And we’re even starting to look at a food truck because we might have the facility out at mercy cross that we could do some preparation out there.”

Guice said they serve about 70 people a day for both breakfast and lunch. They even prepare to-go meals. On average, Loaves and Fishes serves at least 200 lunches and dinners three days a week, which adds up to nearly 60,000 meals a year.

While nothing is set in stone on where Loaves and Fishes will go, the mission will remain.

“That’s one thing we want the community to know,” said Guice. “We will be feeding after this but we’re not quite certain where yet but we will continue the mission of Loaves and Fishes regardless if it’s in this building or another location.”

Thanksgiving dinner will still take place as it normally would, but Christmas dinner is currently being determined.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.