Strong to severe storms possible this evening.

The humidity is increasing today, and we’ll see highs near 80. It will be breezy this afternoon with a southeast wind near 10-20 MPH. A few light showers are possible early this afternoon, but widespread showers and storms are expected this evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with wind gusts near 60 MPH. We’ll see heavy rainfall, and a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The time frame for seeing the strongest storms will be between 4-10 PM. Most of the rain will be out by midnight as a cold front passes through South Mississippi.

It will turn much cooler and breezy by Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday afternoon will stay windy with gusts near 30 MPH from the west. Highs will only reach the mid 70s. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky. Cooler air settles in by Friday. Morning lows will drop into the mid 50s. If we get enough cloud cover on Friday, we’ll only warm up into the mid 60s.

Saturday will be cool and sunny. Morning lows will be in the low 50s with highs near 70. Halloween is Sunday, and we’re going to have fantastic weather! Morning lows will be in the 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

