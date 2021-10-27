WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms possible this evening

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The humidity is increasing today, and we’ll see highs near 80. It will be breezy this afternoon with a southeast wind near 10-20 MPH. A few light showers are possible early this afternoon, but widespread showers and storms are expected this evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with wind gusts near 60 MPH. We’ll see heavy rainfall, and a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The time frame for seeing the strongest storms will be between 4-10 PM. Most of the rain will be out by midnight as a cold front passes through South Mississippi.

It will turn much cooler and breezy by Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday afternoon will stay windy with gusts near 30 MPH from the west. Highs will only reach the mid 70s. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky. Cooler air settles in by Friday. Morning lows will drop into the mid 50s. If we get enough cloud cover on Friday, we’ll only warm up into the mid 60s.

Saturday will be cool and sunny. Morning lows will be in the low 50s with highs near 70. Halloween is Sunday, and we’re going to have fantastic weather! Morning lows will be in the 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, illegal prescription pills, methamphetamine,...
Gulfport drug sting nets seven arrests for fentanyl, meth, guns and more
Authorities say a man was lying on the railroad tracks near on Cowan Road near the intersection...
39-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of train fatality
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to...
Loaded gun found in backpack of Biloxi student
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible this evening.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cool and quiet morning. Rainier and possibly stormier later.
It's a cool & quiet start to Wednesday. Thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will likely...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast