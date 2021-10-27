WLOX Careers
Southern Miss officially announces it will join Sun Belt in 2023

By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The University of Southern Mississippi has long found its home in the Pine Belt. In less than 24 months, its athletic teams will leave Conference USA and reside in a new conference: The Sun Belt.

“I’d like to officially announce that the University of Southern Mississippi has accepted our invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference. Welcome to the Sun Belt,” said Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill to Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain and president Dr. Rodney Bennett.

The move won’t take place until July 1, 2023 - just under 30 years after USM became a founding member of Conference USA. But in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, new opportunities arise. And this was one Southern Miss saw as perfect.

“I’m careful about things, I’m always looking for a landmine or an issue to create some real challenges for us,” McClain said. “The thing here I’ve been blown away with is that we couldn’t find that. I don’t say that lightly. It made a lot of sense geographically, it made a lot of sense for our fanbase, it made a lot of sense for our student-athletes.”

While the immediate impact is on teams and schedules, the Magnolia State as a whole will reap some of the benefits, too.

“The Sun Belt’s geographic footprint will create new regional rivalries, and will encourage more visitors to the state of Mississippi, further increasing our athletic programs’ $41-million annual economic impact on the state of Mississippi,” Dr. Bennett said.

Southern Miss will bring the conference’s total number of schools to 13 when it joins. But Commissioner Gill said - with a smile - on Tuesday, that his conference is not yet done exploring other potential expansion opportunities.

