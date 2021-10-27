Police: Georgia man arrested for calling in fake bomb threat to Biloxi Walmart

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Georgia man was arrested after police say he called in a fake bomb threat last week.

Marcus Tyrone Geddis, 25, was arrested on a charge of false reporting of a bomb by Biloxi police.

On Oct. 19, police responded to a “non-specific bomb threat” at the Walmart Supercenter located on C.T. Switzer Sr. Drive.

Police say Geddis called the business saying there was a bomb in the dressing room, but officers at the scene found no such device.

Evidence collected and statements gathered during the investigation developed Geddis as a suspect.

Geddis is held at the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.