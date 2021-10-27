WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Miss. non-profit releases report to help discuss the state’s war on drugs

By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi-based non-profit, End It for Good, is working to end the stigma on drug use addiction.

We spoke with the organization about how it’s attempting to do that through open table conversations.

“The key question is, ‘What are we trying to achieve? Are we trying to punish? Or are we trying to restore life?,’” said End It for Good CEO Brett Montague.

The non-profit works to change the conversation about the war on drugs.

.
.(End It for Good)

“Through various educational and advocacy programs that End It for Good has, we invite Mississippians across the spectrum to support approaches to drugs that prioritize life and ability to thrive,” said Montague.

It recently released a “drugs and crime” report utilizing data from several agencies, including contracted drug policy experts.

We’re told the report found drug use and overdose deaths have increased despite enforcement efforts.

“We noticed that there is a pattern of people who are in need of help being incarcerated instead of treated as a patient they’re being as criminal with undue, unnecessary incarcerations,” Montague said.

Organization officials say the report showcases how the federal drug war thrusts negative effects on Mississippians.

“This report kind of highlights how the federal drug war... imposes on states like Mississippi with high cost on the Mississippi taxpayer, with kind of disproportionately giving funds to drug enforcement over more help-centered approaches to drugs at institutions like the Mississippi Department of health and mental health,” said Montague.

End It for Good leaders say the conversation needs to shift from criminalizing drug usage to helping those who suffer from addiction.

“Even if our drug laws never change, this conversation has to come out in the open. If we can even just reduce the stigma of drug use, we can get people out of the shadows and help them see their value and usher in a new day where they can have their lives and livelihood and their family circumstances restored and rekindled,” said Montague.

End It for Good is holding a summit next Wednesday in Hattiesburg. For more information on how to register for the free event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man was lying on the railroad tracks near on Cowan Road near the intersection...
39-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of train fatality
Several counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, illegal prescription pills, methamphetamine,...
Gulfport drug sting nets seven arrests for fentanyl, meth, guns and more
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to...
Loaded gun found in backpack of Biloxi student
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman

Latest News

It's a cool & quiet start to Wednesday. Thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will likely...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Universities begin notifying employees of vaccine mandate deadlines
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
Walmart recalls room spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated
Artist Travis Tritt performs at "1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time.: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to...
Travis Tritt, Lee Greenwood to headline ‘Standing for American Freedom’ event at Mississippi Coliseum
Southern Miss, Sun Belt logos
Southern Miss officially announces it will join Sun Belt in 2023