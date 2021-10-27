WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Lynn Fitch joins 20 other AGs to challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate

Several employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
Several employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in Hancock County to protest for medical freedom when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch and 20 other attorneys general from across the country are challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contract employees in a letter addressed to the president.

On Sept. 9, 2021, President Joe Biden announced a sweeping vaccine mandate including the requirement that any contractor who does business with the federal government must be vaccinated.

“I have serious concerns about the president’s federal contractor vaccine mandate, and those concerns have become graver as the various task forces and agencies in the federal bureaucracy have weighed in with guidance on implementing that mandate,” Fitch said. “Forcing people to vaccinate or lose their jobs is a flawed premise - that decision belongs to each individual - and the mismanaged execution of that idea demonstrates how utterly unworkable it is as a national policy.”

Since the mandate was announced, employees from Ingalls Shipbuilding and Stennis Space Center have held different protests against the mandate, citing the lack of choice in the matter.

“(W)e strongly urge you to instruct the Task Force and federal agencies to halt any efforts to implement the federal contractor mandate. All citizens - including federal contractors - have the right to make their own decision about whether to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” wrote the attorneys general. “At the very least, you should provide additional guidance addressing the ambiguities and inconsistencies in the mandate, ensure that guidance is applied uniformly, and allow agencies and contractors additional time to comply.”

The letter was sent by the attorneys general for Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

You can read the full letter here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, illegal prescription pills, methamphetamine,...
Gulfport drug sting nets seven arrests for fentanyl, meth, guns and more
Authorities say a man was lying on the railroad tracks near on Cowan Road near the intersection...
39-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of train fatality
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to...
Loaded gun found in backpack of Biloxi student

Latest News

The money, from The Nature Conservancy, will be put toward establishing the Gulf Coast...
Oyster harvesters hope $100k grant will help industry
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 344 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in...
344 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Missionaries react to Haitian kidnapping case with prayer, possible solutions
Missionaries react to Haitian kidnapping case with prayer, possible solutions