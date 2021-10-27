WLOX Careers
Hancock County community members stand against vaccine mandate for federal contractors

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - More South Mississippians are taking a stand against federal vaccine mandates. Some are refusing to get the shot, even if that means facing unemployment.

Dozens ventured out to Highway 607 Tuesday afternoon in Hancock County to protest the vaccine mandate, but the group also prayed, asking for strength and guidance while they stand up for the right to choose.

“We believe that you shouldn’t have to choose between your job, your livelihood, and this vaccine,” said Stennis Strong: Employees For Medical Freedom organizer Nyla Trumbach.

It is a belief shared by all who attended, several of whom will face unemployment in December if they remain unvaccinated.

“A lot of people are worried that they are going to lose their job and can’t support their family, and they want choice over what is injected into their body,” said Kristin Trumbach

For many, it isn’t about the vaccine; it is about the precedent the mandate will set.

“What is going to happen in the future if this is the precedent? It can become a term of employment where people will have to take booster shots every year or what have you. I don’t know where this is going,” said Charles Thomas.

Several stressed that this isn’t a stand against their employers and understand that companies will have to comply if they want federal contracts.

“We are not against our employers. We are not against Stennis administration or NASA administration. We understand this was put out by the federal government,” said Ashley Harriel.

While the prayer rally may not make the impact they want, some took pride in those riding by showing support.

“It makes a difference because you do feel alone. You feel helpless. I am looking around just really thinking what I can do. I am powerless. The only thing I have is my voice, and I want to be able to use my voice and hopefully, it reaches someone and they realize we all answer to a higher authority,” said Charles Thomas.

The group discussed holding more events but nothing has been planned at the moment.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

