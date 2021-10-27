WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs in Ala.

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly.

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, illegal prescription pills, methamphetamine,...
Gulfport drug sting nets seven arrests for fentanyl, meth, guns and more
Authorities say a man was lying on the railroad tracks near on Cowan Road near the intersection...
39-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of train fatality
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to...
Loaded gun found in backpack of Biloxi student

Latest News

In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, a silicone gel breast implant is shown at Mentor Corp., a...
FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas
Several employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
Lynn Fitch joins 20 other AGs to challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate
State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer