Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last month, the IRS announced victims of Hurricane Ida across the state had until November to file individual and business tax returns. That deadline is now extended to January but only for taxpayers in certain counties.

Federal funding was made available to people impacted by the storm after the president declared Mississippi a disaster area.

That led to the IRS saying that taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief.

That means certain tax filings and tax payment deadlines are postponed for people who live or work in one of the disaster areas.

If you already had a valid tax extension to file your 2020 returns, you now have until January 3.

If you live or have a business in any of these counties, you are included in this declaration:

Amite

Claiborne

Copiah

Covington

Franklin

George

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lawrence

Lincoln

Pearl River

Pike

Simpson

Walthall

Wayne

Wilkinson

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief, but affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

