Cool and quiet morning. Rainier and possibly stormier later.
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A cool and quiet morning. Then, turning rainier and possibly stormier later this afternoon, evening, tonight as a strong cold front arrives from the west. Damaging thunderstorms and flooding rain will be possible. Following this midweek front, strong north winds will bring sharply cooler and drier conditions into the South Mississippi region starting tomorrow and continuing through the rest of the month of October, including Halloween Sunday.