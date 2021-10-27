WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those people can get that fourth shot at least six months after getting their third shot.

The mRNA vaccines available in the U.S. are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed that a booster dose enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people.

This comes after the CDC authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older in August.

Earlier this month, the CDC authorized a booster dose for a broader population.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man was lying on the railroad tracks near on Cowan Road near the intersection...
39-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of train fatality
Several counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, illegal prescription pills, methamphetamine,...
Gulfport drug sting nets seven arrests for fentanyl, meth, guns and more
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to...
Loaded gun found in backpack of Biloxi student
Police lights.
Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman

Latest News

A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.
Baby kangaroo taken from Kentucky farm; owner pleads for safe return
A Pennsylvania woman carried her neighbor to safety after his house caught on fire.
Woman carries neighbor out of burning house
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief
Deadline extended for Hurricane Ida victims to file for tax relief
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker