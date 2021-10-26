WLOX Careers
Samford, UL-Monroe to bring Coast ties to MGM Park

First fans arrive at MGM Park (Photo Source: WLOX News)
First fans arrive at MGM Park (Photo Source: WLOX News)
By Michael Dugan
Oct. 25, 2021
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Shuckers are still months away from returning to MGM Park, but the corner of Caillavet Street and Highway 90 will still have some top-notch baseball this weekend.

Louisiana-Monroe and Samford will play a fall ball game on Saturday beginning at 2 pm, and there are a few ties to the Coast. Warhawks’ pitcher Reid Goleman played for Pearl River Community College, and utility man Austin Beech played for Pascagoula. On the Samford side, head coach Tony David is a Biloxi native and an alum of St. Martin High School. So, Saturday will mark not only a great day to watch Division I baseball, but it also serves as a homecoming for some.

“Tony [David] has a tie to the area. We had conversations with him, we wanted to have Samford down here to give them a chance to play,” Shuckers broadcaster Garrett Greene said. “It also gives them an opportunity to play someone else. When you play fall ball, you’re just at your own facility, you’re just playing your own team, it starts to feel a little crazy. It’s like extended spring training, but you never get to see anybody else. It’s a great opportunity for them to travel a little bit, go somewhere else, play against a different opponent, and do it in a professional venue as well.”

