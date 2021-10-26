WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Sean Fazende and Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints kicker Wil Lutz says he will be out for the rest of the season.

In a tweet, Lutz says he suffered a setback during the rehabilitation process that “has forced me to shift my focus to being 100% healthy for the long term and shut it down for the season.”

Lutz also congratulated rookie Brian Johnson on his first NFL debut and for kicking a 33-yard game-winner in a sloppy Seattle slugfest.

More: After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Seahawks

Lutz underwent core muscle surgery in August.

The 27-year-old kicked in all 16 games for New Orleans in 2020, converting on 23 of 28 field-goal attempts and 57 of 58 extra-point tries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
Authorities say a man was lying on the railroad tracks near on Cowan Road near the intersection...
39-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of train fatality
Michael Blaise Leggett Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to the charge...
Ocean Springs man sentenced for fatal wreck that killed motorcyclist
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to...
Loaded gun found in backpack of Biloxi student

Latest News

Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
Alvin Kamara scores on a 13-yard touchdown. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints grab a win on a dreadful night in Seattle
Wil Lutz celebrates has been designated to return from injured reserve. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
Saints designate kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL...
Saints beat Washington behind four touchdown day from Winston