WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season

Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints veteran kicker Wil Lutz will miss the remainder of the season the kicker tweeted out Tuesday, Oct. 26. In his Tweet Lutz stated that he had a setback during rehab that has forced him to shift his focus on being 100% healthy going forward.

Lutz has been on injured reserve since the start of the season after having surgery during training camp. The Saints had designated him to return from IR last week.

The Saints have gone through a number of kickers this season starting with Aldrick Rosas who started the season as starter and was later released. Cody Parkey was later signed and after one week with the team was placed on IR. New Orleans signed Brian Johnson who got his first start on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks and was 2-for-2 including a 33-yard game winner.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Michael Blaise Leggett Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to the charge...
Ocean Springs man sentenced for fatal wreck that killed motorcyclist
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Alvin Kamara scores on a 13-yard touchdown. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints grab a win on a dreadful night in Seattle
Wil Lutz celebrates has been designated to return from injured reserve. (Photo by Mark Lagrange)
Saints designate kicker Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL...
Saints beat Washington behind four touchdown day from Winston
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
Saints release kicker Aldrick Rosas; sign replacement Cody Parkey