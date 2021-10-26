Remember when Halloween decor was simple?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Remember back in the day when Halloween decor consisted of a pumpkin on a haystack?

Now homes, businesses, and even police and fire agencies deck their front lawns with props, inflatables, animatronics, lights, spider webs and skeletons... to name a few.

The National Retail Federation says Halloween spending is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion this year, up $2 billion over last year.

“Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Is Halloween shopping becoming as popular as Christmas? (National Retail Federation)

So what are people actually buying?

The average person is shelling out over a hundred bucks for costumes, candy and decorations, compared to an average of $80 five years ago, NRF says.

2020 is the first time Halloween spending has hit triple digits.

The top ways consumers are planning to celebrate include handing out candy (66 percent), decorating their home or yard (52 percent), dressing in costumes (46 percent), carving a pumpkin (44 percent) and hosting or attending a party (25 percent).

And businesses are catering to the demand?

“Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor and other items ahead of this important holiday,” Shay added.

For kids and adults alike you can expect to see the usual suspects, Spiderman, Batman, witches, ghosts and Avengers characters. Pumpkins, hot dogs and bumblebees are the top pet costumes.

