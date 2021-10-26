Police investigating fatal incident that killed one woman

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman is dead after what police are calling an incident in Pascagoula Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to a business on Market Street where they found three parked vehicles that were involved in an incident that injured a woman.

The 63-year-old was taken to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula where she died from her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.