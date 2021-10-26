WLOX Careers
Pascagoula mixed-use development nearing completion

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Pascagoula, developers have been working to add mixed-use buildings to the area and many projects are nearing completion, including the Odd Fellows building.

Developer Ramsay Taylor said the building has already been rented out to tenants including five apartments, a restaurant, and a meal-prep service retailer.

“I’ve done zero advertising and we’re on a not so busy street in downtown,” Taylor said. “All we’ve done is hang a banner and we had all five of the apartments and the retail space rented before we even got a certificate of occupancy.”

Taylor said developers have realized there is an even greater demand for residential and commercial mixed-use buildings.

“We thought we could support 300 of these type units downtown,” Taylor said. “The consultant comes in and their first number they throw out is 600 and you’re going wow.”

While the final touches are taking place inside of the Odd Fellows building, Taylor said he believes the downtown landscape is just beginning to change.

“We’re literally pushing $40 million in development in downtown Pascagoula right now,” Taylor said. “I’m not sure there’s another city on the Coast, unless they’re building a casino or something, that has $40 million worth of new development going on right now.”

Taylor said these developments will attract more residents and in turn more businesses.

“You’ll have more restaurants, more bars, more places to shop, and we’re already seeing it,” Taylor said. “My phone rings every single day about a retail space, an apartment with somebody that’s wanting to put in a men’s store, or put in a meal-prep, or a children’s boutique, or a woman’s boutique.”

Taylor anticipates the Odd Fellows building to be completely finished by early December.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

