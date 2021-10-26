WLOX Careers
Man waves down officer just to slap him in the face, report says

By Matthew Segura
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish man has been accused of slapping a Monroe police officer unprovoked.

According to an arrest report, it happened in the 1800 block of Grammont Street on the night of Oct. 24.

A Monroe police officer said he was driving through when Troy Davis waved him down.

The officer wrote that Davis approached his driver-side window, said, “What’s up, man,” and then slapped the officer in the face.

Davis followed that up with, “F--- the police,” as he began walking away, the officer reported.

Davis was promptly arrested and booked on a felony charge of battery of a police officer.

