Loaded gun found in backpack of Biloxi student

This is the second time in the last week that a Biloxi student has been caught with a gun.
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to an email that was sent to parents.
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to an email that was sent to parents.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to an email that was sent to parents.

An email sent to parents around 10:30am said no threats were made and the weapon was never exposed. The gun was discovered while searching the student for another matter.

This is the second time in the last week that Biloxi Public Schools has found a weapon on a student. On Oct. 19, two students - one from Biloxi High and one from Biloxi Junior High - had an unloaded gun at the bus stop before school.

In his email Tuesday, Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux encouraged parents to talk with their children.

“Parents and community members, I urge you to have meaningful conversations with your children to discuss the severity and danger of these activities. We must work as a team to provide a safe school environment. Please take some time today to talk to your child about the importance of always reporting potentially dangerous situations. We must combat this through safety education both at home and at school. Thank you for working with us to keep our students and staff safe,” said the superintendent.

The student was arrested and will be disciplined according to school district policy, stated the district.

Biloxi Public Schools has a “zero tolerance” policy for weapons. According to the student handbook:

“’Zero tolerance’ means that any child with a weapon will be recommended by the principal for expulsion by the School Board. A weapon is any item which can inflict harm, no matter how minor. Therefore, it does not matter that the knife is small or that it can inflict harm only with force. The word weapon may also include fake guns, toy guns, or knives, because fear of injury in a school is simply unacceptable. ‘Zero Tolerance’ also applies to drugs as covered in the student handbook.

Zero tolerance applies to everyone. It does not matter that your child is in elementary school or has other special circumstances. It does not matter that the weapon was mistakenly brought to school or something the child found on the way to school. It does not matter that it was never intended to do harm. This policy is very important to your child’s education. Therefore, if you suspect that your child is unable to understand this rule, then you should check his/her book bags and pockets before leaving for school.”

