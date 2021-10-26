WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Gulfport police keeping an eye on busy Pass Road intersection after wrecks

Pass Road
Pass Road(WLOX)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, Gulfport police responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on Pass Road in front of the Rouses Market. It marked the third wreck in the area in the last two weeks.

The uptick in crashes has Gulfport police on alert, especially since they happened near Highway 605.

“About 32,000 people travel that a day, according the latest traffic statistics done two years ago,” Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said.

Even with adding traffic lights over the years, like the one at East Taylor Road, officers still do regular patrols with over 3,300 citations issued along the corridor since January 2018.

Officers said most of the tickets are for speeding, which spills into other major streets like Pass Road. It adds to a recurring traffic hazard that the police have been seeing.

“When we’re stopped in traffic, if people want to turn to cross traffic, we give them that gap and allow them to turn across. I know we are from the South and we are polite and courteous people, but often times what that does is put that person in harms way,” Ryle said.

Police said they will continue to make the roads safe and make sure traffic flows, but they also call on drivers to do their part.

“We really need to focus on driver safety,” Ryle said.

That means cutting back on distracting driving by using cell phones and eating behind the wheel. Officers also ask drivers to mind their distance between cars. They also stress keeping calm on the road, especially during high traffic hours.

“That’s what its going to come down to, just being patient, driver safety and paying attention to what we are doing,” Ryle said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
Authorities say a man was lying on the railroad tracks near on Cowan Road near the intersection...
39-year-old Gulfport man identified as victim of train fatality
Michael Blaise Leggett Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to the charge...
Ocean Springs man sentenced for fatal wreck that killed motorcyclist
A loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student Tuesday morning, according to...
Loaded gun found in backpack of Biloxi student

Latest News

The construction and renovation took just over two months, and residents are glad that the...
Fort Bayou Bridge closing for overnight repairs this week
The tracks at the Pascagoula Street crossing in downtown Pascagoula are passable once again...
Traffic moving again after train engine derails in downtown Pascagoula
There's a broken water line causing issues at Cleveland and 5th in Long Beach.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busted sewer line closes Long Beach intersection
Captain Brian Dykes explains how Biloxi Police plan to keep traffic in check as Cruisers...
Captain Brian Dykes on Biloxi's Cruisin' Traffic Plan