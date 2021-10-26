Gulfport police keeping an eye on busy Pass Road intersection after wrecks

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, Gulfport police responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on Pass Road in front of the Rouses Market. It marked the third wreck in the area in the last two weeks.

The uptick in crashes has Gulfport police on alert, especially since they happened near Highway 605.

“About 32,000 people travel that a day, according the latest traffic statistics done two years ago,” Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said.

Even with adding traffic lights over the years, like the one at East Taylor Road, officers still do regular patrols with over 3,300 citations issued along the corridor since January 2018.

Officers said most of the tickets are for speeding, which spills into other major streets like Pass Road. It adds to a recurring traffic hazard that the police have been seeing.

“When we’re stopped in traffic, if people want to turn to cross traffic, we give them that gap and allow them to turn across. I know we are from the South and we are polite and courteous people, but often times what that does is put that person in harms way,” Ryle said.

Police said they will continue to make the roads safe and make sure traffic flows, but they also call on drivers to do their part.

“We really need to focus on driver safety,” Ryle said.

That means cutting back on distracting driving by using cell phones and eating behind the wheel. Officers also ask drivers to mind their distance between cars. They also stress keeping calm on the road, especially during high traffic hours.

“That’s what its going to come down to, just being patient, driver safety and paying attention to what we are doing,” Ryle said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.