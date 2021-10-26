Gorgeous today. Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday.

It’s going to be a beautiful day with highs near 80 and low humidity. A few more clouds will move in this afternoon, but we’ll stay dry. The sky will stay partly cloudy tonight, and we’ll cool down into the low 60s by Wednesday morning.

The humidity will start to increase on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. Highs will be around 80 in the afternoon, and we could see a few showers. However, widespread showers and storms are expected later in the afternoon and evening. It’s thanks to a strong cold front moving in from the west. These storms may become strong to severe with gusty winds and a few tornadoes. Heavy rainfall is also possible.

By midnight, most of the rain will move to our east. It will turn much cooler and breezy behind the cold front. Thursday afternoon will stay cool with highs barely getting above 70. Gusts near 30 MPH will be possible, too. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by Friday morning. We’ll only make it to the mid 60s by the afternoon! Our Halloween weekend will feel fantastic. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s.

