Cooler start to a pleasant day. Damaging t-storms & flooding rain possible tomorrow.

A cooler start with temperatures this morning ranging from the 60s into the 50s. Today looks pleasantly dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rainier and possibly stormier weather for tomorrow especially in the afternoon, evening, and night as a strong cold front arrives from the west. Flooding rain and damaging thunderstorms will be possible. Following this midweek front, strong north winds will usher in sharply cooler and drier conditions into the South Mississippi region starting Thursday and continuing through the rest of the month of October, including Halloween Sunday. The tropics remain relatively quiet with no named systems in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. However, there is a chance that a new depression or storm could form somewhere north of Bermuda this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf at this time. Hurricane season officially ends next month.