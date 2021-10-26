WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Cooler start to a pleasant day. Damaging t-storms & flooding rain possible tomorrow.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cooler start with temperatures this morning ranging from the 60s into the 50s. Today looks pleasantly dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rainier and possibly stormier weather for tomorrow especially in the afternoon, evening, and night as a strong cold front arrives from the west. Flooding rain and damaging thunderstorms will be possible. Following this midweek front, strong north winds will usher in sharply cooler and drier conditions into the South Mississippi region starting Thursday and continuing through the rest of the month of October, including Halloween Sunday. The tropics remain relatively quiet with no named systems in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. However, there is a chance that a new depression or storm could form somewhere north of Bermuda this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf at this time. Hurricane season officially ends next month.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Michael Blaise Leggett Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to the charge...
Ocean Springs man sentenced for fatal wreck that killed motorcyclist
Rodney Antonio Lusk, 49, was arrested on felony charges of trafficking a controlled substance...
WATCH: Louisiana man arrested after high-speed chase on I-10
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

When we went to bed Monday night it was muggy. But we wake up Tuesday morning to a much more...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cooling down Tuesday morning. Strong storms possible by Wednesday.
Cooler and drier on Tuesday. Strong storms possible by Wednesday.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Over the weekend, President Joe Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi...
Individual and public FEMA assistance granted for South Mississippi