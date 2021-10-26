WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

11 unvaccinated African lions test positive for COVID-19 at the Denver Zoo

Zoo officials said 11 lions were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the...
Zoo officials said 11 lions were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the lions were lethargic, coughing and sneezing.(Denver Zoo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – Nearly a dozen African lions at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Zoo officials said 11 lions, ranging in age from 1 to 9, were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the lions were lethargic, coughing and sneezing.

According to the Denver Zoo, animal care staff and veterinarians said their symptoms are relatively mild at this point.

They are monitoring the lions closely and treating them individually as needed.

This outbreak comes on the heels of two other tigers at the zoo also testing positive for COVID-19, though there is no indication the two groups of positive cases are connected.

“There have been a number of big cats to come down with COVID-19 at zoos throughout the country, including our two tigers, Yuri and Nikita,” said Brian Aucone, senior vice president for life sciences for the zoo. “Fortunately, the vast majority have fully recovered, and the upside is that there’s an established knowledge base for us to draw from to help treat our animals.”

Aucone said zoo officials have reached out to other zoos that have also recently managed COVID-19 cases in their big cats to share treatment plans.

Zoo officials say they have taken extra measures to safeguard the health of its guests, staff and animals since the beginning of the pandemic. The animal care staff follows strict COVID-19 protocols.

According to the Denver Zoo, none of the lions had been vaccinated against COVID-19, but veterinarians plan to vaccinate them, along with the tigers, as soon as more doses of the animal-specific vaccine become available.

Today we’re sharing that our 11 African lions, ranging in age from 1 to 9, tested positive for the virus that causes...

Posted by Denver Zoo on Monday, October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Michael Blaise Leggett Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to the charge...
Ocean Springs man sentenced for fatal wreck that killed motorcyclist
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, shows a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans....
Wildlife agencies to cancel 2 Trump endangered species rules
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said recently leaked documents paint a false picture of the...
Zuckerberg criticizes Facebook's portrayal in media