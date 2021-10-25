WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Wiggins debates mixed-use vs. single-family zoning in downtown areas

Recently, the Wiggins Board of Alderman put together a text amendment that could change the...
Recently, the Wiggins Board of Alderman put together a text amendment that could change the zoning to single-family. Many of the businesses here are against that.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Woodturning is just part of Scott Maddox’s business on Pine Street in downtown Wiggins.

His Coffee Shop at Southern Turnings has a little bit of everything, which is why he said keeping the mixed-use ordinance in place has helped him and others brew up business all over town. That ordinance has been in place since 2013.

“We have mixed-use. We have that ordinance in place right now. As a business owner, I can have business frontage, and I can have housing or an apartment in the rear that I can either rent or live in,” Maddox said.

Recently, the Wiggins Board of Aldermen put together a text amendment that could change the zoning to single-family. Many of the businesses here are against that. In fact, a survey was done, and 24 out the 26 canvassed are against that change.

“The city will lose tax revenue, property values will decrease,” Maddox added. “There’s a lot of negative there. Why you’d want to do that in something that should be zoned commercial doesn’t make sense.”

Wiggins Mayor Darrell Berry said whatever happens, he wants to see the area zoning issue make sense for the city’s future growth.

“We want to do what’s best for the city and we want more businesses here,” Berry said. “We recently had some students come down from Southern Miss, and they did some architectural drawings and they showed us what Pine Hill could be.”

Berry also said they’ll have a public meeting Monday night at City Hall to discuss the issue.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
The Mississippi Rising Coalition, along with other social justice groups gathered at the corner...
Justice for La’Mello: Demonstrators demand answers for 3-month-old’s death
Police Tape Line
Police investigating early morning Pascagoula shooting
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
The Equality Fest filled Harrah's Great Lawn with about 2,000 people and more than 100 vendors.
Gulf Coast Equality Fest provides safe space for celebration

Latest News

Eleven Republican U.S. senators, including Sen. Roger Wicker, are asking President Joe Biden to...
Wicker to President Biden: Stop the unconstitutional vaccine mandates
In the statement, Coastal Mississippi Board President Brooke Shoultz said all misunderstandings...
Coast tourism board is ‘solid and strong,’ says board president
More and more people are flying again, with COVID rules still in place. How has this impacted...
Clay Williams updates operations at the Gulfport Biloxi International Airport
Hy Stor Energy
Green hydrogen hub in Mississippi to be largest in US