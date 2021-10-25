Wiggins debates mixed-use vs. single-family zoning in downtown areas

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Woodturning is just part of Scott Maddox’s business on Pine Street in downtown Wiggins.

His Coffee Shop at Southern Turnings has a little bit of everything, which is why he said keeping the mixed-use ordinance in place has helped him and others brew up business all over town. That ordinance has been in place since 2013.

“We have mixed-use. We have that ordinance in place right now. As a business owner, I can have business frontage, and I can have housing or an apartment in the rear that I can either rent or live in,” Maddox said.

Recently, the Wiggins Board of Aldermen put together a text amendment that could change the zoning to single-family. Many of the businesses here are against that. In fact, a survey was done, and 24 out the 26 canvassed are against that change.

“The city will lose tax revenue, property values will decrease,” Maddox added. “There’s a lot of negative there. Why you’d want to do that in something that should be zoned commercial doesn’t make sense.”

Wiggins Mayor Darrell Berry said whatever happens, he wants to see the area zoning issue make sense for the city’s future growth.

“We want to do what’s best for the city and we want more businesses here,” Berry said. “We recently had some students come down from Southern Miss, and they did some architectural drawings and they showed us what Pine Hill could be.”

Berry also said they’ll have a public meeting Monday night at City Hall to discuss the issue.

