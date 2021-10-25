WATCH: Louisiana man arrested after high-speed chase on I-10

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Louisiana man was arrested Monday morning after a police chase on Interstate 10 in Harrison County.

Rodney Antonio Lusk, 49, was arrested on felony charges of trafficking a controlled substance and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

On Oct. 25, Harrison County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima that Lusk was driving. While being questioned, Lusk fled back to his car and led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Lusk left the interstate at the Menge Avenue exit then crashed his car into an open field. Lusk was arrested and deputies recovered 15 pounds of high-grade marijuana that was ejected from the car during the crash.

Lusk, who is on federal probation, is held in Harrison County jail on a $200,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.

