Unseasonably warm. Cool front tonight? Rainier and stormier by midweek.

After some morning fog, skies should become partly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers. High temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s which will be warmer than yesterday. A cool front may arrive late tonight. This could allow for cooler temperatures into early tomorrow morning ranging from the mid 60s to the mid 50s. Tuesday looks dry. Rainier and possibly stormier weather for Wednesday and Wednesday night as a strong cold front arrives from the west. Following this midweek front, sharply cooler and drier conditions will settle into the South Mississippi region starting Thursday and continuing through the rest of the month of October, including Halloween Sunday. The tropics remain relatively completely quiet with no named systems in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. However, there is a chance that a new depression or storm could form between Bermuda and Canada this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf at this time. Hurricane season officially ends next month.