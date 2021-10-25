WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs man sentenced for fatal wreck that killed motorcyclist

Michael Blaise Leggett Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to the charge...
Michael Blaise Leggett Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to the charge of DUI causing death that killed William Gryder V.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man was sentenced to prison after he caused a fatal wreck on the Ocean Springs bridge, according to District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

Michael Blaise Leggett Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to the charge of DUI causing death that killed William Gryder V.

On Nov. 24, 2020, Biloxi police officers responded to the eastbound side of the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge just before 8 p.m. to the report of a wreck. A witness told the officers that Leggett was seen driving recklessly on Highway 90 between Rodenburg and Porter Avenue and stopped next to the witness at the light in front of the bridge.

While Leggett was stopped at the light, Gryder turned onto Highway 90 to head toward Ocean Springs.

Once the light turned green, the witness said Leggett sped off and hit the wall of the bridge before rounding the curving and going out of sight of the witness. A moment later, the witness saw debris scattered on the roadway after Leggett hit Gryder.

Leggett tried to leave the car and run away but was detained by other motorists until police arrived.

Leggett showed obvious signs of intoxication and was arrested. He was taken to an area hospital where a blood draw showed his BAC as .221, almost three times the legal limit.

“The investigating also revealed that Leggett was driving 124 mph at the time of impact and did not apply his brakes before striking Gryder’s motorcycle,” said Assistant District Attorney George Huffman, who prosecuted the case.

Leggett will serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and then he will be on post-release supervision for the remaining five years.

