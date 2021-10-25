WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has signed an executive order against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Monday, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Executive Order 724 fights the “overreaching COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government”, the press release said.

“The federal government’s outrageous overreach has simply given us no other option, but to begin taking action, which is why I am issuing this executive order to fight these egregious covid-19 vaccine mandates. Alabamians – and Americans alike – should and must have the choice to roll up their sleeves to get this shot and certainly not forced by government. While President Biden laughs at the idea of protecting your freedoms, I will continue fighting for Alabama businesses and their employees,” Ivey said.

The executive order states that all agencies, departments, boards, commissions or other state agencies will not impose penalties for businesses that are not in compliance with the federally imposed vaccine requirement.

Ivey joins a growing list of governors who have banned vaccine mandates in their states. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on October 11 banning any entity in the state, including private businesses and companies from enacting vaccine mandates in his state.

You can view the full executive order below:

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Michael Blaise Leggett Jr., 37, was sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to the charge...
Ocean Springs man sentenced for fatal wreck that killed motorcyclist
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Video obtained by WLOX shows Rodney Lusk being pulled from the vehicle by two deputies, then...
VIDEO: Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash, sending 15 pounds of pot flying
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Most Mississippi public university employees facing vaccine mandate
Board: Vaccine required for most Mississippi university jobs
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths...
555 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State surpasses 10K deaths
The group said they’re disappointed with employers forcing people to either risk getting the...
Anti-vaccine mandates protestors gather at Courthouse Road