Higher grocery prices aren’t stopping Thanksgiving dinner plans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thanksgiving is just one month away, and one major question is what grocery shopping will look like.

The national average wholesale cost for turkeys, hams, and even hens has increased from previous years. However, that’s not stopping some families from holiday dinner plans.

“We got to have the old fashion dressing, turkey, ham, sweet potato pie, potato salad,” Larinda Sanders said. “And you can’t forget about the greens.”

That’s just some of the Thanksgiving favorites Sanders looks forward to cooking each year. Even with higher prices on most items, it won’t change Sanders’ traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“We all kind of, you buy this and I’ll buy that…that kind of thing,” Sanders said. “Really don’t worry about how much it cost per person. Just buy what we got to buy and do what we got to do because we all love to eat.”

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, last year the cost of Thanksgiving dinner actually dropped about $2. This year’s report hasn’t been released yet.

At Rouses in Gulfport, it’s time to start taking orders for carryout dinners for those who don’t want to cook. Deli manager Terence Farria said prices haven’t increased much but the options have changed.

“As far as our dinners, we used to offer three different kinds but now we’ve condensed it down to one for the organization,” Farria said. “We also have it to where you can order turkeys separately. Our 10 to 12 pound turkeys, they normally range to about $30-$40, and as far as a bigger turkey, like our 16 to 18 pounds, is about $10 more.”

Most shoppers said no matter the price, cooking up a family feast and coming together has been long overdue.

“Last year was kind of depressing but this year we’re going to get together,” Sanders said. “I just hope that everybody has a happy Thanksgiving.”

