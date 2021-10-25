Feed the Needy now taking orders for holiday meals

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a South Mississippi Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to 1989. While it may look a little different now than in previous years, Feed the Needy is still set to provide holiday meals to those in need this season.

Each year, Feed the Needy sees public safety agencies from across Harrison County join together to give back to the community through hot meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas. This is the 32nd year that the collaboration will take place. The meals are made possible through generous donors and volunteers.

Volunteers will serve 1,000 meals this year on each holidays. In years past, as many as 4,000 meals were provided to those in need. However, the pandemic has caused that number to drop.

Orders are currently being taken for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, and are first-come-first-served.

The deadline to place an order for Thanksgiving is Nov. 15 at 9am. The Christmas deadline is Dec. 13 at 9am.

To request a meal, call one of the agencies listed below:

Biloxi Police, 228-385-3033

D’Iberville Police, 228-396-4252

Gulfport Police, 228-868-5703

Harrison County Sheriff, 228-896-0606

Long Beach Police, 228-865-1981

Pass Christian Police, 228-452-3301

To make a donation to the Feed the Needy program, contact Gulfport Police Department by phone at 228-868-5703 or mail to: Gulfport Police Department, Attn: Feed the Needy Program, 2220 15th St., Gulfport, MS 39501.

