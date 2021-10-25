WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Feed the Needy now taking orders for holiday meals

Orders are now being taken for holiday meals from the Feed the Needy program for Thanksgiving...
Orders are now being taken for holiday meals from the Feed the Needy program for Thanksgiving and Christmas 2021.(Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a South Mississippi Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to 1989. While it may look a little different now than in previous years, Feed the Needy is still set to provide holiday meals to those in need this season.

Each year, Feed the Needy sees public safety agencies from across Harrison County join together to give back to the community through hot meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas. This is the 32nd year that the collaboration will take place. The meals are made possible through generous donors and volunteers.

Volunteers will serve 1,000 meals this year on each holidays. In years past, as many as 4,000 meals were provided to those in need. However, the pandemic has caused that number to drop.

Orders are currently being taken for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, and are first-come-first-served.

The deadline to place an order for Thanksgiving is Nov. 15 at 9am. The Christmas deadline is Dec. 13 at 9am.

To request a meal, call one of the agencies listed below:

  • Biloxi Police, 228-385-3033
  • D’Iberville Police, 228-396-4252
  • Gulfport Police, 228-868-5703
  • Harrison County Sheriff, 228-896-0606
  • Long Beach Police, 228-865-1981
  • Pass Christian Police, 228-452-3301

To make a donation to the Feed the Needy program, contact Gulfport Police Department by phone at 228-868-5703 or mail to: Gulfport Police Department, Attn: Feed the Needy Program, 2220 15th St., Gulfport, MS 39501.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
The Mississippi Rising Coalition, along with other social justice groups gathered at the corner...
Justice for La’Mello: Demonstrators demand answers for 3-month-old’s death
Police Tape Line
Police investigating early morning Pascagoula shooting
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
The Equality Fest filled Harrah's Great Lawn with about 2,000 people and more than 100 vendors.
Gulf Coast Equality Fest provides safe space for celebration

Latest News

Eric Ward and Chris Walton embrace after meeting face-to-face for the first time. Walton is...
Gulfport man reunited with Good Samaritan who saved his life
As the holiday season creeps closer and closer, the Salvation Army is making sure shoppers will...
Gulf Coast Salvation Army prepares for busy holiday season
Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade committee members are busy finalizing plans for this year’s...
Gulf Coast Veteran’s Day parade set to return this year
Salvation Army
Gulf Coast Salvation Army prepares for busy holiday season