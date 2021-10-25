WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Cooling down tonight. Strong storms possible by Wednesday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It sure was warm and humid today! We made it up into the upper 80s in some spots. A cold front will move in late tonight, and the humidity will drop significantly by Tuesday morning. It’s also going to be much cooler with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday afternoon will be nice and comfortable with highs near 80. A few clouds will drift through, but rain chances will be slim to none. However, a strong cold front is set to move in on Wednesday. A few showers are possible in the morning, but widespread showers and storms are expected late in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and a few tornadoes. Heavy downpours are also possible.

After the front passes, it will turn cool and breezy by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Thursday afternoon will be mild with highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be even cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs may not even make it out of the 60s! Saturday and Sunday will be dry and sunny. Highs will be in the mid 70s this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
The Mississippi Rising Coalition, along with other social justice groups gathered at the corner...
Justice for La’Mello: Demonstrators demand answers for 3-month-old’s death
State Senator Brice Wiggins joins six other Republicans in a bid to unseat Rep. Steven Palazzo...
Jackson County senator announces campaign for U.S. Congress
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Cooler and drier on Tuesday. Strong storms possible by Wednesday.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Unseasonably warm. Cool front tonight? Rainier and stormier by midweek.
Sometimes when you get a strong cold front in the fall, the weather can turn pretty stormy....
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Unseasonably warm Monday ahead with only isolated showers possible. This week's best chance for...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast