Cooling down tonight. Strong storms possible by Wednesday.

It sure was warm and humid today! We made it up into the upper 80s in some spots. A cold front will move in late tonight, and the humidity will drop significantly by Tuesday morning. It’s also going to be much cooler with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday afternoon will be nice and comfortable with highs near 80. A few clouds will drift through, but rain chances will be slim to none. However, a strong cold front is set to move in on Wednesday. A few showers are possible in the morning, but widespread showers and storms are expected late in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and a few tornadoes. Heavy downpours are also possible.

After the front passes, it will turn cool and breezy by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Thursday afternoon will be mild with highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be even cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs may not even make it out of the 60s! Saturday and Sunday will be dry and sunny. Highs will be in the mid 70s this weekend.

