Blast From the Past: Stennis Space Center celebrates 60th anniversary with a look back in time

This week, Stennis Space Center in Hancock County is celebrating its inception 60 years ago.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - NASA publicly announced plans to open a rocket engine test facility on October 25th, 1961. It put South Mississippi on the world stage as it literally boosted the United States into space.

On Sunday, we commemorated the milestone with a look at the past and at those who were inspired by the roar of progress. When Apollo 11 launched in 1969 to put humans on the moon, Steve Taylor’s father helped put them there.

“My dad started here in about 1966,” said Taylor, NASA Deputy Chief engineer. “I was about 2 years old. And, he worked here until about 1995.”

He helped test Apollo’s engines for NASA at what was then the Mississippi Test Operations site. In 1988, it was named Stennis Space Center, after Mississippi senator and space program supporter John C. Stennis.

“My family’s been involved I guess you could say for a long time,” Taylor said. “I remember, growing up in Picayune really young, hearing the rocket sound in the distance, you know.”

Then, later, his father tested engines for the Space Shuttle program.

“I remember some of the early days of the shuttle engine test,” Taylor added. “My father would have to come out, they’d be testing kind of late because of something and he would have to come back out for the test and sometimes I would come out with him and I would be able to watch some of those tests early on. And it was always really exciting.”

Now, Taylor works near that same B-stand his father did more than 50 years ago. As does Maury Vander, NASA chief of test operations, who has been at Stennis for 31 years. And the creation of Stennis Space Center still impresses him.

“When you look at some of the old pictures when this place was under construction and you see the work and the effort and the number of people it took to put this together - all pulling in a common direction trying to get us to the moon because that’s what we were chartered to do – it’s kind of amazing that they pulled it off in the time period that they did,” Vander said.

And that iconic moment made a life-long impact on Mary Byrd, associate director at Stennis Space Center. “Absolutely. Yeah, I do recall the black and white TV sitting in front with my mom and my dad and my siblings, actually watching that first step on the moon. It was pretty exciting.”

On Monday, WLOX News will take a look at the economic impact Stennis Space Center has had in the region and we’ll take a peek at how it is adjusting for the future.

