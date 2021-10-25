WLOX Careers
555 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 60 new cases and three new deaths reported over the weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the state over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

In the six lower counties of the state, 60 new cases and three new deaths were reported.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (15), Jackson County (14), Pearl River County (14), Hancock County (8), George County (6), and Stone County (3).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George497479739
Hancock77401277215
Harrison34,35354053277
Jackson24,50838328441
Pearl River954723721042
Stone3606648814

Of the 34 new deaths reported in the state on Monday, seven of them occurred between Oct. 1-21, but none of those were in the six lower counties. The other 27 deaths, which were identified through death certificate reports, occurred between Aug. 9 and Oct. 17 and included deaths in Harrison County (2) and Jackson County (1).

As of Oct. 24 at 3pm, there have been a total of 501,652 cases and 10,024 deaths reported in Mississippi.

As of Oct. 20, there were 293 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 107 were in the ICU and 59 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

