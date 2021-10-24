Vietnam soldier killed 51 years ago remembered in special Hattiesburg ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg solider killed in action in Vietnam was honored in a special memorial service Saturday.

It was arranged by some of the soldiers who served with him 50 years ago.

The Highland Cemetery service for Sgt. R. Dale Sumrall was hosted by veterans of Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion of the 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division.

Sumrall died in combat on July 2, 1970.

He was one of more than two dozen Charlie Company members who were killed in action in 1970 and 1971.

Teams of Charlie Company veterans have been holding graveside services across the country to remember those soldiers.

Sumrall is the 21st company member to be honored.

“They deserved this 51 years ago, but there was no one to be there with them,” said Gary Gilliam, a member of the Charlie Company Memorial Team from Potosi, Mo. “There was nobody to tell the family how important Dale was to his unit.”

“These guys served with him and it was so neat to finally meet somebody that was over there that you could make a connection with,” said Ruby Backstrom, Dale Sumrall’s sister.

“And I think it’s just great, I think it’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing.”

Sunday, a memorial team from Charlie Company will host another memorial service for a company member who’s buried in Opp, Ala.

