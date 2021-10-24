Crowd flocks to Gautier’s 31st annual Mullet Festival

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The 31st annual Mullet and Music Festival took place in Gautier Saturday. With it being free and open to the public, it was jam-packed with entertainment from live music to South Mississippi cuisine and shopping.

“We try to tie everything into this one-day event, and it just comes along, and it’s like harmonious the way it goes,” Chairman Wesley Ward said.

Ward said the festival is a great opportunity for community members to support Gulf Coast businesses recovering from the pandemic. And this year, they saw a record turnout for their antique car contest.

“We had a great turnout in our car contest, in our competitions. We just had a great number of people,” he said.

Marissa and Marleigh Eekhof dressed as Princess Ana and Cinderella, advertising their costume contests.

“The little kids are really enjoying being able to like run up and hug us,” Marissa said. “Like, we’ve seen some little girls get really excited.”

One little girl visiting the fair was Kayelee Lamb.

“I was a little shy of the bounce house, but now I’m brave,” she said.

Life South was also on-site for people to donate blood as local banks are running low and in critical need of donations. Krystal Havens’s husband Latrell donated his rare, O-negative blood.

Krystal has been a Gautier resident for four decades and says she is glad to be back out, enjoying a sense of normalcy again.

“It feels awesome. I’m going insane with my three dogs in the house,” she said. “It’s been going great. I bought a shirt. I ate some mullet. Oh, the mullet’s fantastic.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.