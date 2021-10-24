WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Crowd flocks to Gautier’s 31st annual Mullet Festival

By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The 31st annual Mullet and Music Festival took place in Gautier Saturday. With it being free and open to the public, it was jam-packed with entertainment from live music to South Mississippi cuisine and shopping.

“We try to tie everything into this one-day event, and it just comes along, and it’s like harmonious the way it goes,” Chairman Wesley Ward said.

Ward said the festival is a great opportunity for community members to support Gulf Coast businesses recovering from the pandemic. And this year, they saw a record turnout for their antique car contest.

“We had a great turnout in our car contest, in our competitions. We just had a great number of people,” he said.

Marissa and Marleigh Eekhof dressed as Princess Ana and Cinderella, advertising their costume contests.

“The little kids are really enjoying being able to like run up and hug us,” Marissa said. “Like, we’ve seen some little girls get really excited.”

One little girl visiting the fair was Kayelee Lamb.

“I was a little shy of the bounce house, but now I’m brave,” she said.

Life South was also on-site for people to donate blood as local banks are running low and in critical need of donations. Krystal Havens’s husband Latrell donated his rare, O-negative blood.

Krystal has been a Gautier resident for four decades and says she is glad to be back out, enjoying a sense of normalcy again.

“It feels awesome. I’m going insane with my three dogs in the house,” she said. “It’s been going great. I bought a shirt. I ate some mullet. Oh, the mullet’s fantastic.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
High Court sets Nov. 17 execution date for man convicted of killing wife in front of children
The Gulfport Police Department will appear on COPS, Friday, October 22, and it will feature...
Gulfport Police officer to appear on ‘COPS’ TV show

Latest News

The Equality Fest filled Harrah's Great Lawn with about 2,000 people and more than 100 vendors.
Gulf Coast Equality Fest provides safe space for celebration
The Mississippi Rising Coalition, along with other social justice groups gathered at the corner...
Justice for La’Mello: Demonstrators demand answers for 3-month-old’s death
The Mississippi Rising Coalition, along with other social justice groups gathered at the corner...
Justice for La’Mello: Demonstrators demand answers for 3-month-old’s death
With it being free and open to the public, it was jam-packed with entertainment from live music...
Crowd flocks to Gautier’s 31st annual Mullet Festival