Warm and sunny Saturday

Even though our Saturday morning has been cool and crisp, we’re going to easily warm up into the low 80s this afternoon. The humidity will stay tolerable today, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be calm, and some more cloud cover is expected. It will be a little more humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday afternoon will be warm and a little muggy. Highs will be in the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible, but many of us will stay dry. Monday and Tuesday will be very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

A strong cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. There is the chance for heavy rain and even a few strong to severe storms. It’s too early to know many specifics with this system, but we’ll monitor it closely. After the front passes, we’ll turn cooler and drier by Thursday. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.