Police investigating early morning Pascagoula shooting
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Pascagoula.
Just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, gunshots were reported on Community Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle and a house hit numerous times by gunfire.
Police said the shots came from a mid-sized SUV.
There were injuries, and at this time authorities have not identified any suspects.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should call 22-762-2211.
