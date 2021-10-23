Police investigating early morning Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Pascagoula.

Just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, gunshots were reported on Community Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle and a house hit numerous times by gunfire.

Police said the shots came from a mid-sized SUV.

There were injuries, and at this time authorities have not identified any suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should call 22-762-2211.

