Jamie Lynn Spears claims parents pushed her to abort teen pregnancy; Britney couldn’t know

FILE- In this April 19, 2015, file photo Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th annual Academy...
FILE- In this April 19, 2015, file photo Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas. Britney Spears has a new niece. The singer on Thursday, April 12, 2018, tweeted congratulations to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for the birth of her second daughter. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WVUE) - Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out against her parents for allegedly trying to convince her to get an abortion when she became pregnant at 16.

Jamie Lynn Spears is set to release a book next year. She explains in her book, ‘Things I Should Have Said,’ that her parents tried to hide her pregnancy from the public.

TMZ obtained snippets of the book that explains the events that took place in 2007 after Jamie Lynn told her parents and management that she was pregnant. At that time she was the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘Zoey 101.’

In one passage, Spears says people from her inner circle, “... came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea … ‘It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor,’” adding, “everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear.”

Jamie Lynn stated boldly, “…everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action.”

Spears says her phone was taken away to prevent her from communicating with people outside of her circle in case word leaked that she was pregnant. She also stated that she wasn’t even allowed to tell her sister Britney about her pregnancy.

Spears added she got into a fight with her dad over adoption but the team made an agreement with OK! Magazine to break the news and give them images of her and the baby.

In this image released by OK!, magazine Jamie Lynn Spears is shown on the cover of OK! with her...
In this image released by OK!, magazine Jamie Lynn Spears is shown on the cover of OK! with her daughter Maddie Briann. Spears and fiance Casey Aldridge welcomed Maddie at a hospital in McComb, Miss., on June 19. (AP Photo/OK! magazine) ** NORTH AMERICAN USE ONLY, NO SALES, NO ARCHIVE, IMAGE MUST BE USED INTACT, DO NOT CROP, COVER ART PROVIDED BY OK MAGAZINE ** (AP)

Additionally, Jamie Lynn says she and her mom went to a cabin out east, somewhere in Connecticut, to hide until the article came out. Both of them spent Thanksgiving there together where “Momma wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket.”

The book is expected to be released in January 2022.

