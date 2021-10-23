WLOX Careers
Houses being evacuated in Long Beach after gas leak

Several homes in Long Beach were evacuated after a gas line ruptured Friday afternoon.
Several homes in Long Beach were evacuated after a gas line ruptured Friday afternoon.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Several homes in Long Beach were evacuated after a gas line ruptured Friday afternoon.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, about 5 homes were evacuated near McGuire and Hanover Drive. Police say no one has been hurt and there’s no risk to Harper McCaughan Elementary School.

Workers are on-site making repairs, but no word yet on how long that work will take.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

