Houses being evacuated in Long Beach after gas leak

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Several homes in Long Beach were evacuated after a gas line ruptured Friday afternoon.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, about 5 homes were evacuated near McGuire and Hanover Drive. Police say no one has been hurt and there’s no risk to Harper McCaughan Elementary School.

Workers are on-site making repairs, but no word yet on how long that work will take.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

