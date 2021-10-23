WLOX Careers
Federal assistance approved for counties impacted by Hurricane Ida

A displaced casket that floated from a cemetery during flooding from Hurricane Ida, sits near...
A displaced casket that floated from a cemetery during flooding from Hurricane Ida, sits near displaced marsh grass, on the Mississippi River levee in Ironton, La., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana with furious winds that ripped roofs off buildings and storm surge so powerful it moved homes. And what it wrought on the living it also wrought on the dead, moving vaults and caskets and adding another layer of trauma on families and communities recovering from the powerful storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance for counties affected by Hurricane Ida was approved by President Biden. 

Ida produced heavy rain across Mississippi resulting in flooding and the hurricane’s strong winds caused widespread power outages. 

“Ensuring Mississippians receive assistance after a disaster will always be one of my top priorities,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With the approval of my request for Individual and Public Assistance, Mississippians will have access to the help they need to begin rebuilding.”

Public Assistance was approved for the following nineteen counties: Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pearl River, Pike, Simpson, Walthall, Wayne, and Wilkinson

Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private non-profit agencies to assist in the costs for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

Individual Assistance was also approved for the following eight counties: Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson. Individual assistance is available to residents in those eight counties and can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

Residents in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties who sustained losses during Hurricane Ida can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

