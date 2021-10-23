WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Salute to Veterans
Advertisement

Federal assistance approved for counties affected by Hurricane Ida

Mississippi Task Force 1
Mississippi Task Force 1(Facebook: Miss. Task Force 1)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The federal government has approved the request for assistance for counties in Mississippi affected by Hurricane Ida.

Public assistance was approved for the following 19 counties:

  • Amite
  • Claiborne
  • Copiah
  • Covington
  • Franklin
  • George
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Lawrence
  • Lincoln
  • Pearl River
  • Pike
  • Simpson
  • Walthall
  • Wayne
  • Wilkinson

Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private nonprofits to assist in the costs for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

Additionally, individual assistance was approved for the following eight counties:

  • Amite
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Pearl River
  • Pike
  • Walthall
  • Wilkinson

Individual assistance is available to residents and can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners to recover from the effects of Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Aug. 29 in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, nearly a Category 5 at sustained winds of 150 mph, and produced eight tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Ida killed three people and caused widespread damage to homes, businesses and power grids.

“Ensuring Mississippians receive assistance after a disaster will always be one of my top priorities,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “With the approval of my request for individual and public assistance, Mississippians will have access to the help they need to begin rebuilding.”

Residents in counties eligible for individual assistance who sustained losses during Hurricane Ida can now apply by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
High Court sets Nov. 17 execution date for man convicted of killing wife in front of children
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
The Gulfport Police Department will appear on COPS, Friday, October 22, and it will feature...
Gulfport Police officer to appear on ‘COPS’ TV show

Latest News

Police Tape Line
Police investigating early morning Pascagoula shooting
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Beautiful today! Strong storms possible by midweek.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
A Saturday morning fishing rodeo is all about fun for everyone. Bill Snyder is live to tell us...
LIVE: MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports holds fishing rodeo in Gulfport