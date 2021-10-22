Walmart recalls room spray due to rare, dangerous bacteria; two deaths investigated

(KFVS) - A room spray is being recalled due to a rare and dangerous bacteria.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in six different scents.

The CPSC said tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that a bottle of the room spray contained the rare and dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be deadly.

The CDC has been investigating four confirmed cases of melioidosis, including two deaths in the U.S.

Cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia, including a child’s death.

According to CPSC, samples taken by CDC from a bottle of the lavender and chamomile room spray in the home of the Georgia victim found the presence of the dangerous bacteria.

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4.

It was sold in the following scents and product numbers:

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

The CPSC said Walmart has stopped selling the product.

CDC recommendations are that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled room spray, double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags, place it in a small cardboard box and return it to any Walmart store for a full refund.

They say do not open the bottle and do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle.

Customers will receive a $20 Walmart gift card upon return.

