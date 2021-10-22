WLOX Careers
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for 2021, the second highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion reached in 2020. The deficits in both years reflect trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic.

The Biden administration said Friday that the 2021 deficit, for the budget year that ended Sept. 30 was $360 billion lower than 2020 as a recovering economy boosted revenues, helping to offset government spending from pandemic relief efforts.

Before the pandemic deficits of the past two years, the biggest deficit the federal government recorded was a shortfall of $1.4 trillion in 2009 during the Obama administration as the government spent heavily to lift the country out of a severe recession following the 2008 financial crisis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

